Governor Ron DeSantis signs health care legislation to help advance cancer treatment

MIAMI, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis looks to advance health care and cancer treatments in Florida.

DeSantis signed three bills (Senate Bill 1582, Senate Bill 7072, and House Bill 885) into law, which the Governor says furthers health care innovation, health care research, and patient care in Florida.

“Between our strong investments in both pediatric and cancer care and the legislation signed today,” said Governor Ron DeSantis, “Florida will significantly boost our efforts to expand quality health care and innovation.”

Our Focus on Florida’s Future Budget builds upon our historic investments in cancer research, innovation, and care.



Highlights include:



✔ More than $232 million for cancer research

✔ $60 million for the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund

✔ $60 million for the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund

✔ $127.5 million for the Casey DeSantis…

Senate Bill 1582 also:

Creates a new profession for environmental health technicians and allows them to perform septic tank inspections without a four-year degree.

Clarifies the responsibility for administering newborn screenings and the submission of newborn screening cards.

The bill also adds genetic counselors to the list of health care practitioners who may receive state lab results.

Senate Bill 7072 also:

Revises membership of the Florida Cancer Control and Research Advisory Council from 15 to 16 members and requires that one member be a representative of the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

“These investments made by our Legislature and championed by Governor DeSantis will help ensure that Floridians continue having as many opportunities as possible to achieve their health goals,” said Florida Department of Health Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “These investments continue to show our commitment to prioritizing the well-being of all Floridians.”

Watch full press conference below:

Governor DeSantis Signs Three Bills to Enhance Cancer Research, Innovation, and Health Care https://t.co/BkeXMHUaBN — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 18, 2024

