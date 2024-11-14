Here is a list of things to do in Central Florida this weekend

Guy Harvey Weekend
At Seaworld on Friday and Saturday, November 15-16 during park hours
Click here for more details
Colorful Turkey Family Day
At Painting with a Twist on Saturday, November 16 and 10:30 am
Click here to purchase tickets
Martini Fest
At Wall Street Plaza on Saturday, November 16 at 5:00pm
Click here for details
Orlando Coffee Festival
At Festival Park, on Sunday, November 16 from 11:00am- 4:00pm
Click here for details
38th annual Festival of Trees At Orlando
At Museum of Art on Saturday, Nov 16 - Sunday, Nov 24, from10:00am - 5:00pm
Click here to learn more
The Cher Show: A New Musical
At Dr. Phillips Center November 12–17 from 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Click here for details
Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers
At the Kia Center on Friday, November 15 at 7:00pm
Click here for more information
Icon Park bars happy hour
At Icon Park, on Sunday, November 17th at 5:00pm
To view the menu, click here
Sci-fi Weekend
At Orlando Science Center, on Saturday, November 16 from 10:00am-5:00pm
Click here for more details
The Florida Vintage Market
At Etoile Boutique on Sunday, November 16 , from 10:00am-5:00pm
Click here for more
© 2024 Cox Media Group