Here’s a list of things to do in Central Florida this weekend

Cirque du Soleil Drawn to Life at Walt Disney World Resort
On Friday, Nov. 8 12:30-3pm
Click here for details ad tickets
“Earthquake” at Funny Bone Comedy Club
On Saturday, Nov. 9 at 9pm
Click here for details and tickets
Volusia County Fair at the Volusia County Fair Grounds
On Nov. 7- 17th
Click here for details and tickets
Maitland Rotary Art Festival at Lake Lily Park
On Friday, Nov. 8 from 5-9pm, Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10am-9pm, and Sunday, Nov. 10from 10am-4pm
Click here for more information
Family Fun Day at Cypress Grove Park,
On Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10am-2 pm
Click here for details
The Toxhards at Will’s Pub
On Saturday Nov. 9 at 7:30pm
Click here for more information
UCF Knights Men’s Basketball vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Addition Financial Arena
On Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
Click here to purchase tickets
Maker Faire at Central Florida Expo Center and Fairgrounds
On Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10 from 10am-5pm
Click here for details
Orlando Magic Vs. New Orleans Pelicans at Kia Center
On Fri. Nov.8 at 7 pm
Purchase tickets by clicking here
READ: Veterans day is Monday November 11th. Here are some ways you can honor those who have served our country
© 2022 Cox Media Group