Here’s a list of things to do in Central Florida this weekend

Cirque du Soleil Drawn to Life at Walt Disney World Resort

On Friday, Nov. 8 12:30-3pm

“Earthquake” at Funny Bone Comedy Club

On Saturday, Nov. 9 at 9pm

Volusia County Fair at the Volusia County Fair Grounds

On Nov. 7- 17th

Maitland Rotary Art Festival at Lake Lily Park

On Friday, Nov. 8 from 5-9pm, Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10am-9pm, and Sunday, Nov. 10from 10am-4pm

Family Fun Day at Cypress Grove Park,

On Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10am-2 pm

The Toxhards at Will’s Pub

On Saturday Nov. 9 at 7:30pm

UCF Knights Men’s Basketball vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Addition Financial Arena

On Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

Maker Faire at Central Florida Expo Center and Fairgrounds

On Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10 from 10am-5pm

Orlando Magic Vs. New Orleans Pelicans at Kia Center

On Fri. Nov.8 at 7 pm

