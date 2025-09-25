Hot and muggy forecast continues in Central Florida

Central Florida will continue to be hot and muggy on Thursday with highs in the low 90s.
By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to be hot and muggy on Thursday with highs in the low 90s.

Our area will also see partly cloudy skies and the possibility of sea breeze showers and storms Thursday afternoon.

This weather pattern is expected to persist, with a front moving in this weekend that will keep rain in the forecast.

The front could also play a crucial role in determining the path of developing tropical systems, potentially keeping them east of the coastline.

