Hurricane Erin downgrades to Category 2 storm as 2 other disturbances follow in its wake

Hurricane Erin is weakening as it approaches the eastern coast.

Hurricane Erin downgrades to Category 2 storm as 2 other disturbances follow in its wake

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Erin is weakening as it approaches the eastern coast.

Tropical Storm Watches are already in place for parts of North Carolina, where communities prone to coastal flooding are taking precautions.

Wind shear and dry air are contributing to the weakening of Erin, and further weakening is expected over the next 24 hours.

In addition to Erin, meteorologists are monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic.

One wave in the Central Atlantic has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm by the weekend as it moves towards the Leeward Islands.

Another wave closer to the coast of Africa has a 30% chance of development, but it faces a shorter window for intensification and may lose its tropical potential by the end of the week.

Thankfully, Erin is not forecast to directly impact Florida, but it is raising concerns on the East Coast over rip currents and erosion.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group