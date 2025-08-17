Hurricane Erin weakens to Category 4 as a new eyewall develops

7:54 PM UPDATE

ORLANDO, Fla. — Erin is now undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle and has weakened to a Category 4 storm.

At 8 pm, NOAA Hurricane Hunters found weaker winds of 150 mph, making Erin a Category 4 major hurricane.

An eyewall replacement cycle often weakens storms as a new eyewall forms and the inner eyewall disintegrates.

Original Story

Hurricane Erin remains a powerful Category 5 major hurricane Saturday evening as it moves just north of northern Lesser Antilles.

The 5 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center now has Erin with winds of 160 mph, making it a Category 5 major hurricane.

PM TROPICS UPDATE 8-16-25

Erin is the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic since Milton last October.

A Tropical Storm Watch has now been posted for the Turks and Caicos, where tropical storm conditions are possible Sunday.

Tropical Storm Watches continue for the northern Lesser Antilles, where tropical storm force winds remain possible Saturday night.

Some fluctuations in intensity are expected through late Sunday, and Erin may have peaked as a Category 5 storm. The hurricane is expected to begin weakening on Monday.

The storm is expected to turn to the west-northwest later tonight and a turn to the north is expected early next week.

PM TROPICS UPDATE 8-16-25

Erin is likely to move just north of the northern Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday.

Long-term, Erin will likely pass between the east coast of the United States and Bermuda next week.

Because of its now expected large size, it is possible Bermuda could get grazed by the storm.

Erin is still expected to stay well east of Florida as it makes a northward turn.

The east coast of the state will likely deal with large swells of 6 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents early next week from the system.

Dry air will also likely push into Florida, reducing storm chances for the middle of next week.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on Erin.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group