Hurricane Helene: These shelters are open in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Counties across Central Florida are opening or considering opening shelters ahead of Hurricane Helene.

See a list of shelters available county-by-county below. This story will be updated as new information is announced.

Orange County

All shelters will open at 7:30 a.m.

No ID’s required

Pet Friendly

Orlando

Barnett Park ( General Population Shelter)

4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Winter Garden

West Orange Rec Center (Special Needs shelter)

309 S.W. Crown Point Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Winter Park

Goldenrod Rec Center (Special Needs shelter)

4863 N. Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL 32792

Orange County residents requiring a Special Needs/Medical Shelter, please dial 3-1-1 or 407-836-3111.

Marion County

Ocala

Westport High School

3733 SW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34481

Citizens with special needs can check into the shelter at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

The shelter will open to the public at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Sumter County

Webster

Sumter Fairgrounds

7620 SR 471, Webster, FL 33597

Date and Time: 9/26, 7 a.m.

Wildwood Community Center (Special needs shelter)

6500 Powell Road, Wildwood, FL 34785

Date and Time: 9/26, 7 a.m.

Lake County

Leesburg

Leesburg Elementary School (General Population Shelter)

2229 South St, Leesburg, FL 34748

Date and Time: 9/26 8 a.m. to 9/27 7 a.m.

Pet Friendly

Will accept special needs

