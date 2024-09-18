Kappy’s is back! Executive Chef Adam Milsom joined OMN w/Scott Anez to share the news

Orlando, FL — Last week we reported that Kappy’s Sub Shop in Maitland was closing due to negotiations with the land owner and the restaurant souring. Kappy’s last day was planned for last Saturday and the day came and went with no announcement of a new location or a plan for re-opening. Kappy’s had closed, permanently.

But that all changed, in large part to the turnout of the community over the last week of operations. Hours long lines, running out of food, and an outpouring of support on social media. Kappy’s Executive Chef Adam Milsom joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to talk about the up and downs of the experience.

Kappy’s Subs is located at 501 North Orlando Avenue in Maitland and plans to re-open on Monday.

