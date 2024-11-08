Lake Brantley high school teacher is under investigation after making political comments in class

”If you are not white, you are going to be in trouble over the next four years. As far as your living situation in the United States”

That’s a quote from a Lake Brantley high school teacher who is now under investigation.





A student unknowingly filmed their environmental science teacher while she was on a political rant about the election results.





The teacher told a group of freshman students that President Elect, Donald Trump, wants to take away rights and deport certain groups of people. She raised other concerns about immigration and evoked fear in the kids





Parents believe the teacher should not share her personal views in the classroom because it made their kids uncomfortable. Parents have also expressed that it created unnecessary fear.

The teacher has been removed from the classroom for now.





