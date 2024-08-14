Lake Mary Little League takes the field tonight in Williamsport

Local squad dominates Southeast Regional, looks to break Florida’s losing streak

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, FL — Lake Mary Little League begin their journey in a bid to take home a Little League World Series tonight as they represent the Southeast region in the the United States portion of the bracket. They’ll take on little leaguers out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota who represent the Midwest region.

Tonight will be the first game for both squads in Williamsport after winning their regional tournaments. Lake Mary won the Southeast Region tournament after winning all 4 of their games in the Georgia-hosted tournament, beating the team from Tennessee 11-0 in the championship game.

Teams from the state of Florida have had mixed results in the Little League World Series, appearing 23 times in the tournament and finishing runner up 8. But a team from Florida has never won the Little League World Series since it’s inception in 1947.

This Lake Mary squad looks to change that, first pitch for tonight is scheduled for 7 pm ET and will air on ESPN.

