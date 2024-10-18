Man posing as cop hand cuffs woman during robbery, now he’s the one in hand cuffs.

Man accused of posing as officer during hotel armed robbery, Orlando police say 27-year-old Michael Darren Jesse Rodriguez from New York is accused of posing as a police officer and robbing a person at an Orlando hotel. (Orlando Police Department /Orlando Police Department)

A man is accused of posing as a cop in Orlando and using the disguise to rob a woman in a hotel back in August.

Michael Rodriguez 27, of New York has been accused of impersonating an officer to gain the trust of a woman in a hotel room.

Once Rodriguez forced his way into her room, the victim says he handcuffed her while he stole her wallet. Rodriguez had a gun in his waistband. Video from hotel surveillance footage matches the victim’s claims.

Law enforcement spoke to the victim, who said a man wearing a badge around his neck broke into her hotel room and claimed to be a police officer.

Rodriguez was wanted in Lantana for similar incident.

The suspect was caught driving the same car that was at the scene of both the Orlando and Lantana incidents. He was also found with a fake badge, handcuffs, and more evidence.

The Orlando Police Department said a suspect accused of posing as a cop has now been arrested.

The suspect is awaiting extradition to Orange County where he will face charges of falsely impersonating an officer to commit a felony with a weapon.





