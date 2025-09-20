Give4Marion campaign exceeds $2 million due to thousands of donors’ contributions

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The 2025 Give4Marion campaign raised $2.3 million, surpassing last year’s adjusted total, with contributions from 5,076 donors.

This year’s campaign saw 7,959 gifts made to 112 participating nonprofits, highlighting the community’s commitment to supporting local organizations.

Give4Marion’s official website notes that the campaign, now in its sixth year, concentrates on how donations benefit local nonprofits. The 2025 fundraising event ran from September 16 to 17, with nonprofit workers and volunteers gathering at the Marion County Commission chambers to launch the campaign.

The online portal for donations will remain open until the evening of September 21, allowing for additional contributions.

The success of the 2025 Give4Marion campaign truly highlights the community’s wonderful generosity and the important role nonprofits play in Marion County.

