Mayor Jerry Demmings speaks out on the unapproved allocation of 2.1 million dollar for scholarships

Orange County supervisor of elections, Glen Gilzean, allocated more than 2 million dollars to scholarships that would target class of 2025 graduated from Jones and Evans High school and encourage young voters.

The scholarship has been named “The Glen Gilzean, Orange County Supervisor of Elections, Promise of the Future Scholarship Fund.”

“I’ve been really clear about what my message to Mr. Gilzean has been. I thought that, especially with the agreement with Valencia college that he signed to name a scholarship after himself was an inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars,” says Demmings.





Mayor Jerry Demmings argues that the extra funds should’ve been returned to the county instead of put towards a scholarship funded by taxpayer dollars and named after Gilzean.





Demmings says, “we do not fund the supervisor of elections office to enter into agreements to provide scholarships.”

The mayor also plans to inquire about a potential lawsuit because according to state law, unused money must be returned to the county for commissioners to decide how to spend it.





“I am convinced that we have an obligation to seek every option that we have to ensure that tax payer dollars are being spent appropriately.”





