National Cheeseburger Day Deals!

Today Wednesday September 18th is National Cheese Burger Day! Here are some of the best deals:

Applebees

Guests can pay $9 to score one of three burgers and a side of fries. The burger options include the classic bacon cheeseburger, classic cheeseburger and classic burger.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Members who belong to the Buffalo Wild Wings loyalty program — known as the Blazin’ Rewards program — can get a free cheeseburger when they order a regularly-priced cheeseburger of equal or greater value. Customers can also provide their server with the phone number connected to their Blazin’ Rewards account when dining in.

Burger King

Customers belonging to BK’s Royal Perks rewards program can add a free cheeseburger to their order when making a separate purchase of $1 or more on the Burger King app.

BurgerFi

Dine-in guests who buy a Freestyle Coca-Cola product on Sept. 18 can purchase a BurgerFi cheeseburger for $4.

Dairy Queen

Starting Monday, September 16, through September 22, new and existing fans can enjoy a FREE double Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger with an app or online order of $1 or more.

Hardees/Carl’s Jr.

Hardees/Carl’s Jr. is offering half-priced double cheeseburgers purchased through the Carl’s Jr. app on Sept. 18.

McDonald’s

Guests ordering via the McDonald’s app can redeem a deal for a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger at participating restaurants on Sept. 18.

Red Robin

From Tuesday to Thursday, dine-in guests at participating Red Robin locations can order a Gourmet Cheeseburger with bottomless fries for just $10.

Sonic

While not offering any deals specific to National Cheeseburger Day, Sonic is offering its classic Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger for $1.99 for a limited time. The restaurant also offers half-price cheeseburgers every Tuesday after 5 p.m. “for those looking to celebrate early,” according to an email from a restaurant spokesperson.

Wendy’s

Between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22, participating Wendy’s restaurants are allowing customers to add a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger to any purchase for just 1 cent more. The deal must be redeemed with a digital offer found within — and ordered with — the Wendy’s app.

White Castle

On Wednesday, customers at White Castle can redeem a buy-one-get-one offer on Cheese Sliders when ordering via the White Castle app with the code “SAYCHEESE.”

