National Pizza Day: Enjoy great deals on one of America’s favorite foods

2024 National Pizza Day FILE PHOTO: If you are a pizza fan, you’ll be able to find a deal Friday on your favorite pie. \ (MPKphoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It’s National Pizza Day!

Pizza restaurants across the country are offering some great deals.

Pizza Hut, Domino’s, and Papa John’s have pizza specials throughout this weekend.

Fazoli’s in Orlando is offering a whole pizza for $9.99 with the coupon code Pizza 24.

According to Axios, here’s pizza facts on national pizza day:

Americans eat on average 180 slices of pizza a year.

Pepperoni is the most popular topping, followed by sausage, mushroom, extra cheese, and bacon.

Pizza ordering website, Slice, is looking for a Pizza Influencer, and will pay up to $110k a year for you to travel and upload videos all about pizza.

















