OCPS pilot program tests weapons security system

OCPS weapons detection system Seven district high schools will soon implement the new system. (Orange County Public Schools)

Orange County, FL — The call for additional school safety in Florida classrooms has been steadily increasing as we see more violence take place.

Seven schools have been randomly selected for phase one of Orange County Public Schools pilot program to enhance security in schools.

The pilot program is a walk-through weapons detection system which will be utilized during arrival time at school. The system will be used for all those who enter the campus.

The pilot program will begin on Monday, Dec 18th at Wekiva High School. The six other schools participating will begin January through March of 2024. Those six schools are Boone, Horizon, Lake Nona, Evans, Timber Creek, and Jones.

OCPS says parents and guardians of the students have been informed about these weapons detection systems and will receive more information once their school goes through a walk-through.

These systems are similar to those you might see at theme parks, stadiums or government buildings.

See video below of how the system works, with an explanation from OCPS District Chief, Bryan Holmes:

