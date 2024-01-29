The Olympic Marathon Team Trials come to Orlando; Will your drive be affected?

Orlando set to host runners from across the U.S. at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Teams Trials – Marathon

The Olympic Team Marathon Trials are coming to the City Beautiful. The race is set for 10am and marathon participants will start the course along North Magnolia Avenue.

The course extends along South Street and Anderson Street, parallel to State Road 408. The race path loops back around toward Downtown Orlando and runners will cross the finish line in front of the Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park. The 2.2 mile loop along the Downtown business district will see racers pass through just once, but the 8 mile loop through the Milk District will see teams pass through three times.





Orlando set to host runners from across the U.S. at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Teams Trials – Marathon

For the 2.2-mile race loop, roadways will be fully closed from 5 am until 12 pm. For the 8-mile race loop, roadways will be fully closed from 5 am until 4 pm.

On SR 408, exits at Orange Avenue Downtown, Mills Avenue, Bumby Avenue, Anderson Street (between South Street and Lake Underhill Road), Crystal Lake Drive and Rosalind Avenue will be closed.









© 2022 Cox Media Group