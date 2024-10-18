Orange County is on a list of schools that received contaminated meat.

On October 9th, BrucePac recalled nearly 12 million pounds of meat contaminated with Listeria, however that meat was sent to over 200 schools across the county. With 9 in Florida.

The poultry items were shipped from the BrucePac establishment in Oklahoma across the nation to restaurants, schools, and grocery stores.





The CDC says Listeria Infection is a rare, but serious infection that can be deadly.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms,” according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Here’s the list of the nine Florida schools affected :





1. Astatula Christian School, 13239 Florida Ave., Astatula.

2. Bischop McLaughlin Catholic High School, 13651 Hays Rd., Spring Hill.

3. Brighter Days-Young Achievers, 3449 13th Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

4. Children of the Future, 233 SW 16th St., Belle Glade.

5. Just For Kids, 1149 Lake Dr., Cocoa.

6. Just For Kids Palm Bay, 1430 Glenham Dr. NE, Palm Bay

7. St. Andrew Catholic School, 877 North Hastings St., Unincorporated Orange County.

8. St. James The Fisherman Episcopal Church, 87500 Overseas Hwy., Islamorada.

9. Children’s Day Academy Preschool, 2995 Avenue G NW, Unincorporated Polk County





For a complete list of affected schools, click here.

As of October 9th, the USDA FSIS reports there have been no confirmed cases of the Listeria infection.

