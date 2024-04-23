Orange County School Board considers whether to put half-cent sales tax on November’s ballot

The Orange County School Board is set to discuss Tuesday night, whether to continue and include a half-cent sales tax referendum on November’s ballot.

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

If the referendum is approved by voters in Orange County, the school board said it will help fund the district’s capital construction needs for the next ten years.

Orange County Public School officials said, since 2002, the half-cent sales tax has produced more than $4 billion for school construction and renovation.

Majority of the half-cent sales tax revenue collected does not come from Orange County Residents. OCPS said more than 50% of revenue collected comes from tourists and non-Orange County residents.

This referendum has been approved by Orange County voters over the last two decades and was continued back in 2014.

The half-cent sales tax in Orange County has funded the renovation or replacement of 136 schools and the construction of 65 new schools.

OCPS said the funding will also help enhance student security and provide updated technology in schools.

