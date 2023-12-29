9 events celebrating Black History Month in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Throughout the month of February, the Orlando community is hosting a series of events to celebrate Black History Month.

“Black History Month is underway,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer tweeted on Wednesday. “While celebrating the historic contributions of Black Americans it’s important to acknowledge the struggle for equity continues. The month is also an opportunity to reaffirm our collective commitment to create an equitable, inclusive city for all.”

See the schedule of events below:

Black History Month Art Exhibition Opening Reception

Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill and District 6 City Commissioner Bakari Burns will host an opening reception of the city of Orlando’s Black History Month Art Exhibition, which celebrates the creativity, inspiration, and cultural heritage of African American visual artists. The art exhibition runs through Sunday, April 30. Hors d’oeuvres will be served, and complimentary parking is available at the City Commons Parking Garage, 460 Boone Ave.

Dedication of Luminaries

Friday, Feb. 3, 5:45 p.m.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill will host the Dedication of Luminaries on Friday. They will light the first 12 luminary memorials installed to honor the life and legacy of community leaders who made the Parramore neighborhood a better, brighter place.

City of Orlando’s Black History Month Proclamation Presentation

Monday, Feb. 6, 2 p.m.

Mayor Buddy Dyer and the City Commissioners will join the Black History Month (BHM) Planning Committee to officially proclaim February as Black History Month in the city of Orlando. The BHM Planning Committee and sponsors will be recognized for helping to coordinate, promote, and support a variety of events that celebrates the rich and diverse culture of Black heritage.

City of Orlando’s Black History Month Signature Event

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The annual Black History Month Signature Event celebrates the remarkable contributions and positive influence of Black Americans in the Central Florida community. This free event will also include a keynote address from Jasmine Burney-Clark, founder of Equal Ground Education Fund and Action Fund, the city of Orlando’s Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome, live entertainment by local performers, music by DJ Dalastmo, and food.

What’s Up Downtown Parramore Historic Bus Trolley Tour

Thursday, Feb. 23, 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, take a step back in history as we board a trolley for a historic tour. The conductor for the event will be the tour creator herself, Jennifer Campbell, art director and graphic designer of Dancing Fish Design. The meeting place for the tour will be the Wells’ Built Museum of African American History and Culture located at 511 W. South St. Orlando. Due to limited seating on the trolley, walk-ups will not be accepted. Click here to register.

Fair Housing Fair

Saturday, Feb. 25, noon to 4 p.m.

The city of Orlando’s Office of Human Relations presents a 2023 HUD sponsored Fair Housing Fair with the theme: “Fair Housing is Black History.” This free event offers members of the Orlando community opportunities to learn more about the city of Orlando’s Chapter 57 Ordinance and discrimination protections under the Fair Housing Act. Members can visit the “Fair Booths” of local community organizations, attend pre-registered Fair Housing training sessions, courtesy of Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc. and Florida Legal Services; play games, win prizes, and enjoy food, music, and a kid zone.

Pre-registration for the training sessions is required via Eventbrite and limited free parking is available in the lot adjacent to the Primrose Center. Click here to register. Call Zara Abid at 407-246-2122 for any questions regarding the Fair Housing Fair.

Orange County Library System celebrates Black History Month

Throughout the month of February

Orange County Library System is celebrating Black History Month with over 50 free events throughout Central Florida, including the 33rd annual National African American Read-In at downtown’s Orlando Public Library. Discover live music and dancing, folklore and storytelling, hands-on crafts and more, plus celebrate the accomplishments of notable black American inventors and scientists like Mae Jemison, the first African American woman to travel in space. Click here for more information.

Orange County Regional History Center Celebrating Black Arts & Culture

Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Orange County Regional History Center is hosting several exhibits and special events in honor of Black History Month. It will offer free admission to Celebrating Black Arts & Culture, a family-friendly celebration with hands-on activities, exciting performances and special guests on Feb. 18.

MLK Gospel Concert

Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.

The eighth Annual MLK Concert is produced and directed by Grammy Award winner, Dr. Jeffrey Redding. Admission will be non-perishable food donations for a local non-profit.

