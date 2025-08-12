Visit Orlando’s budget rose by $10 million after a recent audit raised concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — The budget allocated to Visit Orlando has been supplemented by an additional $10 million in response to concerns identified in a recent audit.

The budget increase was approved at a meeting in Orange County on August 5 and is funded by higher-than-expected tourist development tax revenues. A county spokesperson explained that the budget amendment was needed because Visit Orlando receives 30% of TDT revenue.

The audit, published on July 29, highlighted concerns about how Visit Orlando, the region’s destination marketing organization, was using tourism development tax funds. Despite these concerns, the budget increase was considered necessary because the county is experiencing record tourism tax collections.

Universal’s Epic Universe opening has significantly increased tourism tax revenue, leading to higher-than-expected collections. The extra funds are intended to support Visit Orlando’s efforts to promote tourism, taking advantage of the growth in the tourism sector.

