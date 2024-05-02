Orlando International Airport welcomes new service from familiar Central Florida airline

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is set to welcome a new service from a familiar Central Florida airline.

MCO will welcome new service from Allegiant Air beginning in May, with more nonstop routes.

Airline Reminder: @Allegiant will commence operations at our airport this month. We kindly remind travelers to confirm their arrival and departure airport. #TogetherWeFly

📍 Terminal B

✈️ Gates 30-59

Details: https://t.co/3mqgu28QrM pic.twitter.com/endwXqGCGb — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) May 1, 2024

The new routes are Asheville, NC, begins on May 3rd, Allentown, PA, begins on May 16th, and Knoxville, TN, begins on May 17th.

“We are delighted to partner with Allegiant on its new routes to Asheville, Allentown and Knoxville,” said Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, Kevin J. Thibault. “Those visiting us, and our local residents, will benefit greatly as we continue to fulfill our goal of providing boundless connectivity.”

