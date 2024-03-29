Orlando ranks among the best cities to celebrate Easter, per WalletHub

Orlando, FL — The City of Orlando ranks among the best cities to celebrate Easter.
According to WalletHub, Orlando ranks 4th out of 100 of the largest cities in the U.S.
The finance company, said Americans plan to spend $22 billion on Easter this year.
WalletHub’s report on 2024′s Best Places to Celebrate Easter, compared the 100 largest cities across 11 categories, ranging from candy and chocolate shops per capita to the city’s Christian population.
Celebrating Easter in Orlando:
- Overall Rank: 4th
- 7th – Churches per Capita
- 7th – Candy & Chocolate Stores per Capita
- 1st – Flower & Gift Shops per Capita
- 37th – Easter Weather Forecast
