Orlando to Tampa via Brightline?

Orlando, FL — Brightline began running trains from Orlando to South Florida in the fall of 2023 and has been an instant hit, especially during the holidays.

During Brightline’s debut of their Orlando station, the company hinted a potential expansion to travel further west to Tampa.

On Thursday, January 4th, 2023, Brightline welcomed Hillsborough County and Tampa representatives to take a ride on their trains from Orlando to West Palm Beach. The invitation was sent in an effort to show these reps what Brightline has to offer, and to discuss future opportunities in the Tampa area.

Members of Brightline were joined by State Representative Karen Gonzalez Pittman, Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Owen, Ybor City Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lee Bell, Ybor City Chamber Chair Darren Richards and PNC’s Stephany Musino to experience the newest connection from Orlando to South Florida.

The two groups discussed economic benefits and the developmental impact adding a Brightline station could bring to Tampa.

Do you want to see a Brightline station in Tampa?

