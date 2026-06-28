Rain and storm chances remain high into July 4th holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was an active Saturday across parts of the area, but lower storm coverage is ahead for Sunday.

The rain and storms will fade tonight, with morning lows in the mid-70s.

Some Saharan dust arrives on Sunday, with lower coverage of rain and storms. The best chance of activity will again be in the PM, with highs in the mid-90s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, June 27, 2026 (WFTV)

Deeper moisture quickly returns Monday, increasing the threat for storms once again. PM rain and storms will once again develop, with temps in the mid 90s.

Rain and storm chances remain elevated for the middle of next week, with PM storms likely both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on both days will be in the low to mid-90s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, June 27, 2026 (WFTV)

Drier air appears to push into the region late next week, with lower storm chances on Thursday. Temps will be in the mid-90s.

Right now, the threat of scattered rain and storms looks to continue into the July 4th holiday weekend, with temps holding in the mid-90s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, June 27, 2026 (WFTV)

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