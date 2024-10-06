See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As things heat up in the tropics, governments in Central Florida are helping residents prepare for any potential impacts from a storm.

Here is a list of the sandbag locations being offered this week ahead of possible storm impacts.

Orange County

Apopka

Clarcona Horse Park

3535 Damon Road, Apopka, FL 32703

Date and Time: Monday, October 7, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Tuesday, October 8, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.*

10 sandbags per person

Bring your own shovel

Orlando

Barnett Park

4801 W. Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32808

Date and Time: Monday, October 7, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Tuesday, October 8, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.*

10 sandbags per person

Bring your own shovel

Bithlo Community Park

18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820

Date and Time: Monday, October 7, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Tuesday, October 8, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.*

10 sandbags per person

Bring your own shovel

Downy Park

10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando, FL 32825

Date and Time: Monday, October 7, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Tuesday, October 8, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.*

10 sandbags per person

Bring your own shovel

Meadow Woods Recreation Center

1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824

Date and Time: Monday, October 7, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Tuesday, October 8, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.*

10 sandbags per person

Bring your own shovel

Winter Garden

West Orange Recreation Center

309 S West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Date and Time: Monday, October 7, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Tuesday, October 8, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.*

10 sandbags per person

Bring your own shovel

Winter Park

Rollins Softball Field parking lot

452 Harper Street

Date and Time: Monday 10/7: 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Enter site via Harper Street

Limit of 8 sandbags per person

Bring your ID and a shovel

Volusia County

Port Orange

REC Center in the City Center Complex

4655 City Center Circle, Port Orange

Date and Time: Saturday, 10/5: 2:30 - 7 p.m., Sunday, 10/6: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dunlawton Avenue and Herbert Street on the northwest side of City Hall

Limit of 10 sandbags per person

Bring your ID and a shovel

New Smyrna Beach

Sports Complex Football Stadium

2335 Sunset Drive, New Smyrna Beach

Date and Time: Access to sand piles and bags open 24 hours a day

Assistance will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6

15 bags limit per resident

Volusia County Fire Rescue Station 23

Turnbull Station, 1850 Pioneer Trail, New Smyrna Beach

Date and Time: Sunday, 10/6: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Volusia County Fire Rescue Station 34

Indian Mound Station, 1700 Enterprise-Osteen Road, Osteen

Date and Time: Sunday, 10/6: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Each vehicle is eligible to receive up to 10 pre-filled sandbags.

Daytona Beach

Bethune Point Park

11 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Date and Time: 10/6: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Bring your ID

Self-service (10 bag limit)

Seminole County

Oviedo

Public Works Maintenance Yard

1725 Evans Street, Oviedo

Date and Time: 10/7 10 a.m. to 7 p.m

Crews on-site to assist

Osceola County

Kissimmee

Osceola Heritage Park

1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee FL 34744

Date and Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 6; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, October 7

Crews on-site to assist

