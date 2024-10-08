Several Florida airports are suspending operations as Hurricane Milton approaches (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton is expected to make land fall in Florida as a major hurricane this week, several airports have announced plans to suspend operations.

Orlando International Airport

MCO said commercial operations will cease at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Commercial operations will resume as soon as possible based on damage assessment.

Orlando Executive Airport

ORL will cease operations on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 10 p.m. All E-gates will be powered down and secured before that time.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

SRQ will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. and will reopen once safe to do so.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport

PIE said the airport terminal will close after the last flight on Tuesday and remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.





Tampa International Airport

TPA said it would suspend flight operations at 9 a.m. Tuesday and reopen when safe to do so.

Travelers should check directly with your airline for flight updates.

TPA said it is not a shelter for people or vehicles.

Daytona Beach International Airport

DAB said travelers should contact the airlines for the latest flight information.

Orlando Sanford International Airport

SFB said it remains operational, and the airport is not a designated shelter.

