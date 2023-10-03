What’s behind Central Florida’s hazy skies?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents saw hazy skies Monday and Tuesday due to a wildfire burning nearly 2,000 miles away.
Fires burning in Canada are bringing hazy conditions to our area.
With the smoke comes drier air that is lowering our rain chances.
Central Florida will only see a 20% chance of rain Tuesday.
High temperatures in our area should reach up to the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon.
Our low temperatures should dip down into the low 70s Tuesday night.
Dry conditions are forecast to stick around until the middle of next week.
A dry front will also move through the area this weekend and will lower our temperatures even more.
The United States also experienced hazy skies from Canadian wildfires in June. See images below:
