SpaceX, NASA Dragon capsule carrying Crew 7 team splashes down off the coast of Florida

SpaceX and NASA’s Dragon spacecraft carrying the crew 7 team has successfully splashed down off the coast of Pensacola.

Image courtesy: SpaceX, NASA

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Pensacola, FL — SpaceX and NASA’s Dragon spacecraft carrying the crew 7 team has successfully splashed down off the coast of Pensacola.

The capsule hit the water at 5:49 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Dragon capsule undocked from the International Space Station Monday morning at 11:20 a.m.

Three astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut return to Earth after working on testing experiments at the International Space Station since August 26th.



© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

