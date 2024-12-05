St. Cloud High School on lockdown again

After a bomb threat received earlier this week, another in the early morning hours today

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, they are responding to another bomb threat at St. Cloud High School received by a phone in threat to a faculty member before classes began today.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the morning.

