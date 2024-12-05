St. Cloud High School on lockdown again After a bomb threat received earlier this week, another in the early morning hours today

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, they are responding to another bomb threat at St. Cloud High School received by a phone in threat to a faculty member before classes began today.

Our Officers are responding to another bomb threat received by faculty at St. Cloud High School this morning, which has the campus on lockdown for the second time this week. Updates to follow. — St. Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) December 5, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the morning.

