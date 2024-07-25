Things to do: 2024 Leagues & Summer Cup, Luau at Boxi Beach, Lego Space Tour and more this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are numerous activities to enjoy this weekend in Central Florida.
Now through July 31st, it’s your last weekend to enjoy the Christmas in July Extravaganza at the Florida Mall.
On Friday, July 26th, the 2024 Leagues Cup will feature Orlando City SC and FC Montreal at Inter&Co Stadium.
Game-time is 8 p.m.
On Friday, July 26th, enjoy the ‘Luau at Boxi Beach’ at Boxi Park in Lake Nona from 6 to 11 p.m.
On Friday, July 26th, Milky Way: Olympic style Bars + Bites Crawl goes on at District Dive in the Milk District from 6 to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, July 27th & Sunday, July 28th, enjoy the Lego Space Tour at the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Saturday, July 27th, the Summer Cup features the Orlando Pride battling the CF Monterrey at Inter&Co Stadium.
Game-time is 7 p.m.
On Saturday, July 27th, celebrate Peru Independence Day at the Orlando Museum of Art from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Make sure to follow WDBO on Facebook, Instagram & X.
© 2024 Cox Media Group