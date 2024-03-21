Things to do: Art Expo, Wine Wars USA, Magic battle Kings & more this weekend in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — Madness in March with so much to do in Central Florida this weekend.
On Friday, March 22nd, through Sunday, March 24th Uptown Art Expo at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs from
On Friday, March 22nd, the Orlando Pride will battle Angel City FC at Inter&Co Stadium. Game-time is 8 p.m.
On Saturday, March 23rd, the Orlando Caribbean Spring Break Festival goes on at Camping World Stadium at 3 p.m.
On Saturday, March 23rd, Taste of Oviedo returns at the Oviedo Mall from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The event is free.
On Saturday, March 23rd, Wine Wars USA 2024 comes to Lake Eola from 5 - 9 p.m. Tickets available here.
On Saturday, March 23rd, the Orlando Magic continue their home-stand as they face the Sacramento Kings at the Kia Center. Game-time is 7pm.
On Sunday, March 24th, the Local Author Festival goes on at the Orlando Public library from 2 - 4 p.m.
