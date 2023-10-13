Things To Do: Busy weekend ahead in Central Florida

If you’re in need of weekend plans, WDBO has got you covered!

Downtown Orlando Florida Lake Elola Downtown Orlando.

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — A fun weekend ahead in Central Florida full of songs, sports, and getting spooked!

Here’s 7 things to do in Central Florida this weekend:

Image courtesy: Dockside Lake Nona

  • Jonas Brothers are at the Amway Center Tonight October 13th, show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy Live Nation

Image Courtesy: Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

  • A Petrified Forest in Altamonte Springs will have it’s “Kids Day” on Saturday Oct 14th, times and price vary.

Image Courtesy: A Petrified Forest Altamonte Springs

  • Gators, Ghosts and Goblins begins at Gatorland on Saturday October 14th during park hours, goes on every Saturday until Oct 28th.

Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween Event is back

Image Courtesy: Central Florida Zoo

  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday at 1pm. Get your tickets now!

Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 17: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to his game against the Chicago Bearsat Raymond James Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

