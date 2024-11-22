Things to do in central florida this weekend Kick off the weekend before Thanksgiving with these fun events.

Shuler King on Nov. 22-24, 7-8 p.m. at Funny Bone Comedy Club

Click here to purchase tickets





“Rhinoceros” on Fri., Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 24, 2 p.m. at UCF Mainstage Theater

Click here to purchase tickets





Family Day on Nov. 23 at 9:00a.m. at Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando Resort,





Univeral Studios Island's of Adventure Universal Islands of Adventure, Orlando, Florida, United States (cc/Robert Linsdell)

Click here for more information





The Classic Day Party on Nov. 23 at 5:00p.m. at Ember

Click here for more information





Old Town Kissimmee Carnaval at 5770 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, 34746

Click here for more information





Live from the Underground at Grumpy’s Underground on Nov. 22 at 9:00p.m.

On strike (RetoricMedia - stock.adobe.com)

Click here for more information





Florida Blue - Battle of the Bands at Kia Center on Nov. 22 at 7:00p.m.

Click here for details





Florida Soccer Meet up Sunday, on Nov. 24 from 5 - 10pm at 5515 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy

Click here to learn more





WBCA Showcase on Nov. 23, 12 & 2:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 24, 1 & 3:30 p.m. at ESPN

Click here to purchase tickets





Turkey Trot on Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. at Northwest Recreation Complex.

GF Default - Video: How Turkey Trot benefits seniors for Thanksgiving

Click here for tickets

© 2022 Cox Media Group