Things to do: Check out these Central Florida findings to keep you entertained this weekend

Orlando, FL — On Friday, January 19th, it’s MLK & Classic Night at the Kia Center as the Orlando Magic take on the Phildelphia 76ers at 7pm. Get your tickets here.

Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers

On Friday, January 19th, through February 19th, the Epcot International Festival of Arts continues at Walt Disney World during park hours.

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts begins at Walt Disney World

On Friday, January 19th, Space Race 2024 3K Run at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex begins at 7pm.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

On Friday, January 19th through the 21st, the Roar before the Rolex 24 goes on at the Daytona International Speedway. Times vary.

On Saturday, January 20th, Ninjago begins at Legoland Florida Resort and runs until February 18th during park hours.

Legoland Florida

On Saturday, January 20th, Science on Tap will be serving food, beers and displaying science while supporting a good cause at the Orlando Science Center from 1-4pm. Tickets here.

Science on Tap

On Sunday, January 21st, Pavlo: The Santorini Tour will be on display at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at 730pm. Get tickets here.

Dr. Phillips Center

