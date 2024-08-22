Things to do: Coke Zero 400, Orlando Boat Show, Lake Nona Live & more happening this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many events are happening this weekend in Central Florida.
On Friday, August 23rd through Sunday, August 25th, the Orlando Boat Show is on display at the Orange County Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On Friday, August 23rd, Sunset at the Zoo: Celebrating Native American & Alaska Native Heritage goes on at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens starting at 5 p.m.
On Friday, August 23rd, a weekend of racing kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway as the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola NASCAR race starts at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, August 24th, the NASCAR Coke Zero 400 goes on at Daytona International Speedway starting at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, August 24th & Sunday, August 25th, it’s the last two days to enjoy Bands, Brews, & BBQ’s at Seaworld Orlando.
On Saturday, August 24th, Lake Nona Live: Summer Nights at the Lake Nona Town Center goes on from 6 to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, August 24th, the Reggae Festival goes on at Boxi Park in Lake Nona from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
