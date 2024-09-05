Things to do: Howl-O-Scream, Warrior Weekend 2024, Soccer iD Cup & more happening this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several fun, exciting, and spooky things to do this weekend in Central Florida.
On Friday, September 6th, through November 2nd, Howl-O-Scream returns to SeaWorld Orlando during park hours.
On Friday, September 6th, through Sunday, September 8th, Warrior Weekend 2024 goes on at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando.
On Saturday, September 7th, the Soccer iD Cup will feature Club America against Athletico Nacional at Camping World Stadium.
Game-time is 7 p.m.
On Saturday, September 7th, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Concert is Performed at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theatre.
Shows begin at 2 & 7 p.m.
On Saturday, September 7th, Nick Cannon’s Wild’N Out Live is performed at the Kia Center starting at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, September 7th, the White Party at Pointe Orlando goes on from 8 to 11 p.m.
On Tuesdays, Thursdays, & Saturdays until October 31st, enjoy Vampirates: The Haunting Search for Neptune’s Treasure at Pirates Dinner Adventure starting at 7:30 p.m.
