Things to do: Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween, AquaGlow, Classic Albums Live & more this weekend

Plenty to do this weekend in Central Florida.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (Walt Disney World Resort)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Plenty to do this weekend in Central Florida.

On Friday, August 9th, Classic Albums Live: The Beatles Abbey Road is performed at Hard Rock Cafe & Live Orlando from 8 to 10 p.m.

Hard Rock Live Orlando

On Friday, August 9th, and Saturday, August 10th, it's your last chance to enjoy AquaGlow at Aquatica Orlando from 8 to 11 p.m.

Light up your summer nights at a new after-hours event at Aquatica (Aquatica Orlando/Aquatica Orlando)

On Friday, August 9th, through Halloween, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begins at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party The first touches of Fall are upon us and there is plenty of festive fun for guests to look forward to this season at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. From Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE to eerie-sistable merchandise and food and beverage delights, there is so much to experience this spooky season at the Most Magical Place on Earth. (Matt Stroshane, Photographer) (Matt Stroshane/Matt Stroshane, Photographer)

On Saturday, August 10th, enjoy the 'Before It Melts' Grand Opening Party at the Lake Nona Town Center from 12 to 4 p.m.

Image courtesy: Before it Melts Lake Nona (Image courtesy: Before it Melts Lake Nona)

On Saturday, August 10th, enjoy Bands, Brews & BBQ at Seaworld Orlando during park hours.

SeaWorld Orlando's Bands, Brew & BBQ

On Saturday, August 10th, Lake Nona Live: Summer Nights continues from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Lake Nona Town Center.

Image courtesy: Lake Nona Town Center (Lake Nona Town Center)

On Saturday, August 10th, Share-A-Title Book Club goes on at the Maitland Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Maitland Public Library The city is proposing replacing the existing library on South Maitland Avenue with a new, modern facility at Quinn Strong Park. (City of Maitland)

