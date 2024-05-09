Things to do: Mother’s Day festivities, Jimmy Failla at Plaza Live, Solar Bears in playoffs & more

ORLANDO, Fla. — A fun and eventful Mother’s Day weekend ahead in Central Florida.
On Thursday, May 9th, through Sunday, May 12th, rock out at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway.
Times vary by date.
On Thursday, May 9th, enjoy playoff hockey as the Orlando Solar Bears battle the Florida Everblades at the Kia Center.
Game-time is 7 p.m.
On Friday, May 10th, enjoy Festive Friday’s on Flagler Ave. in New Smyrna Beach to kick off Mother’s Day Weekend.
The event goes on from 4 to 8 p.m.
On Saturday, May 11th, enjoy Mess Fest at the Orlando Science Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Saturday, May 11th, bring your pooch to Pups of Pride night as Orlando Pride will face Bay FC at Inter&Co Stadium.
Game-time is 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, May 12th, Jimmy Failla will perform his Everybody Calm Down tour at The Plaza Live.
Click here for tickets.
On Sunday, May 12th, celebrate Mother’s Day at Boxi Park in Lake Nona from 12 to 7:30 p.m.
Make sure to follow WDBO on Facebook, Instagram & X.
© 2024 Cox Media Group