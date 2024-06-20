Things to do: Orlando Rodeo, Impractical Jokers, Juneteenth Celebration & more events this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — First weekend of the Summer offers plenty to do in Central Florida.

On Friday, June 21st, the Florida Festival of New Musicals goes on at the Winter Park Playhouse.

Image courtesy: Winter Park Playhouse Image courtesy: Winter Park Playhouse (Image courtesy: Winter Park Playhouse)

On Friday, June 21st, the Impractical Jokers perform their “DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE” Tour at Addition Financial Arena.

Show begins at 7 p.m.

Impractical Jokers

On Friday, June 21st, the Orlando Price SC will clash with the Utah Royals FC at Inter&Co. Stadium.

Game-time is 8 p.m.

Orlando Pride beat Portland Thorns Orlando Pride set the NWSL record with an eighth consecutive win. (Orlando Pride)

On Saturday, June 22nd, the Orlando Rodeo comes to town at the Hidden Barn Venue from 4 to 9 p.m.

Image courtesy: Fancy Foodie 365 and Orlando Vibe Dealer Image courtesy: Fancy Foodie 365 and Orlando Vibe Dealer (Image courtesy: Fancy Foodie 365 and Orlando Vibe Dealer)

On Saturday, June 22nd, Orlando City SC will battle the Chicago Fire at Inter&Co. Stadium. Game-time is 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City Soccer Orlando City Soccer (wftv.com)

On Saturday, June 22nd and Sunday, June 23rd, the Central Florida Juneteenth Celebration goes on at Lake Lily Park in Maitland.

Lake Lily Park.

On Saturday, June 22nd and Sunday, June 23rd, students will perform “Night at a Museum” at the Central Florida Community Arts. Times vary by date.

Image courtesy: Central Florida Community Arts Image courtesy: Central Florida Community Arts (Image courtesy: Central Florida Community Arts)

Make sure to follow WDBO on Facebook, Instagram & X.

© 2024 Cox Media Group