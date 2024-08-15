Things to do: WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Legacy Classic, K92.3 All Star Jam & more this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The weekend ahead is packed with things to do in Central Florida.

On Friday, August 16th, WWE Friday SmackDown comes to the Kia Center. It begins at 7:45 p.m.

On Saturday, August 17th, enjoy Drinks Along the Drive on Edgewater Drive in College park from 3 to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, August 17th & Sunday, August 18th, enjoy Florida Kids and Family Expo at the Orange County Convention Center.

Times vary by date.

On Saturday, August 17th, its the Legacy Classic Football Game at Camping World Stadium as Jones High School battles Seminole High School at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, August 17th, it’s Puzzlepalooza at the Maitland Public Library from 1 to 3 p.m.

On Sunday, August 18th, the K92.3 All Star Jam goes on at the Addition Financial Arena beginning at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, August 18th, the Local Author Festival goes on at the Orlando Public Library from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Orange County Library System offers many library locations throughout Orlando.

