Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday is underway in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As we dive deeper into Hurricane Season, the Florida Department of Revenue announces two upcoming sales tax holidays for Floridians to take advantage of.

Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will run from August 24 - September 6th, 2024.

Florida residents can purchase items that qualify, tax-free during those two weeks. Tax-free items apply for both in-store and online purchases.

“All Floridians should be prepared for natural disasters,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “This hurricane season is predicted to be unusually active. This sales tax holiday will help consumers save when they build their emergency supply kits.”

This will be the second Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday in 2024, after the first took place earlier this year from June 1st to the 14th.

Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Items:

$10 or less include:

Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case

$ 15 or less include:

Manual can openers

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pet

Cat litter pans

Pet waste disposal bags

Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less include:

Reusable ice

Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

Pet pads

$25 or less include:

Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pound

$40 or less include:

Portable self-powered light sources

Pet beds

$50 or less include:

Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only:

AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, & 9-volt

$60 or less include:

Nonelectric food storage cooler

Portable power banks

$70 or less include:

Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

Fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

$100 or less include:

Tarps or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Portable pet kennels or pet carriers

Dry dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds

Over-the-counter pet medications

$3,000 or less include:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday

The Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday will run from September 1-7, 2024.

“With so many people moving into our state, we need trade workers more than ever. This sales tax holiday will help them save on some out-of-pocket expenses as they build their careers,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue.

Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday Items:

$25 or less include:

Work gloves

$30 or less include:

High-visibility safety vests

$50 or less include:

Hand tools

Safety glasses ($50 or less per pair or the equivalent if sold in sets of more than one pair)

Protective coveralls

Duffle bags or tote bag

LED flashlights

Shovel

Rakes

Fuel can

$75 or less include:

Tool boxes

Hearing protection items

$100 or less include:

Tool belts

Electrical voltage and testing equipment

Shop lights

Hard hats and other head protection

$125 or less include:

Industry textbooks and code books

$150 or less include:

Power tool batteries

Handheld pipe cutters

Drain opening tool

Plumbing inspection equipment

$175 or less include:

Work boots

$250 or less include:

Ladders

$300 or less include:

Power tools

Tool boxes for vehicles

