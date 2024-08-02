NHC tracking ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone Four,’ tropical storm watches and warnings issued

Track shows tropical disturbance could impact Central Florida this weekend Central Florida is preparing for possible tropical conditions arriving over the weekend.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is preparing for possible tropical conditions arriving over the weekend.

11:30 a.m. update:

Parts of Florida’s west coast and the Florida Keys are under Tropical Storm watches and warnings.

The National Hurricane Center is not tracking the tropical disturbance as “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four.”

PTC4 is not organized yet but has a more defined tracking path.

The storm system is currently over eastern Cuba.

The system could make landfall on Florida’s west coast sometime Sunday evening as a hurricane.

The strength of the storm at landfall will depend on how long it stays out to sea.

Central Florida will likely see tropical storm conditions throughout Sunday as the storm moves through the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

7:45 a.m. update:

Tropical storm conditions are likely for us on Sunday.

This area should develop Saturday and then be near the west coast of Florida on Sunday.

If it swings into the Tampa area or closer to Fort Myers, it may not have time to develop much.

If it stays over water longer and moves into the Big Bend, it could have time to strengthen into a hurricane.

Either way, Central Florida will likely see tropical storm conditions.

We will have some rain bands working in Sunday morning, with heavier rain bands Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

Some parts of Central Florida may not get much rain, while others get a lot. It depends on where the heavy rain bands set up.

Flooding is possible in the areas impacted by heavy rain bands, up to 5 inches of rain, along with some gusty winds, and a tornado threat.

Resident should secure outdoor items and have their hurricane kits stocked.

Earlier story:

The latest forecast data shows that Invest 97L could develop into a named system and impact Florida by Sunday.

Central Florida may see tropical storm conditions on Sunday and Sunday night.

That means some areas don’t get much, while others get stuck in some gusty rain bands, and that could lead to flooding and even some downed branches.

Some parts of Central Florida could see wind gusts over 40 mph and 2 to 5 inches of rain.

If the system develops into a named storm, it will be called Debby.

The latest track has the system coming onshore anywhere from Tampa up to the Big Bend on Sunday evening, then pulling offshore Monday Morning and moving off the coast of Georgia.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the system and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

