Tracking Idalia: Where you can pick up sandbags in Central Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Idalia approaches Central Florida and is expected to strengthen, communities ask residents to be prepared.

Here is a list of the sandbag locations being offered this week ahead of possible storm impacts.

Orange County

Orange County Public Works is making sandbags available to residents preparing for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia. Five sandbag locations will open to residents on Monday at noon.

The sites will operate from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, pending severe weather.

The Parks and Recreation Division and the Public Works Department will have bags and sand available on a self-serve basis. Residents will need to bring their own shovel or spade to fill their bags. Orange County will provide 10 unfilled sandbags and direct residents to the sand pile.

Individuals with special needs who need sandbag assistance should contact Orange County 311 beginning Monday at noon.

See the list of locations below:

West Orange Recreation Center: 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Clarcona Horse Park/Clarcona Outpost: 3535 Damon Road, Apopka, FL 32703

Bithlo Community Park: 18501 Washington Ave., Orlando, FL 32820

Meadow Woods Recreation Center/Meadow Woods Park: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824

Downey Park: 10107 Flowers Ave., Orlando, FL 32825

For additional storm preparedness information and to sign up for OC Alert, the county’s emergency alert system, click here.

Osceola County

Osceola County residents may fill and make sandbags at Osceola Heritage Park, located at 1211 Shakerag Road, on Monday from noon to 7 p.m.

Supplies will be provided including bags and sand in a joint effort between the county, St. Cloud and Kissimmee. Residents are allowed 25 sandbags per household and will need to bring their own shovel or filling tool. Supplies are limited, and sandbags will be available for filling on a first-come, first-served basis.

Seminole County

Altamonte Springs

There will be two pickup locations in Altamonte Springs on Monday while supplies last.

Those locations will be in Eastmonte Park, 830 Magnolia Drive, and Westmonte Recreation Center, 624 Bills Lane.

Both will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Each household is limited to 15 bags. While the location does not provide shovels, park rangers will be there from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to help.

Oviedo

The City of Oviedo announced it would open a sandbag location at the Public Works Facility starting Monday, Aug. 28.

Officials recommend entering and exiting the location off of Evans because the entrance and exit leading to Lockwood will be closed for operations.

Staff will assist residents in using a new sandbag-filling machine.

The location will open at 7 a.m.

Sanford

The City of Sanford will offer sandbags for residents to prepare for the storm’s possible impacts.

Starting Sunday, there will be empty bags and sand at 800 W. Fulton Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People will need to bring their own shovels and gloves.

Volusia County

Daytona Beach

The city of Daytona Beach will offer sandbags to residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday.

Sandbags can be filled at Bethune Point Park, 11 Bellevue Avenue.

Officials said there is no charge for sandbags, however, there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle.

If demand and conditions warrant, sandbag operations will be extended to Tuesday.

DeLand

The city of DeLand will open a sandbag location ahead of possible storm impacts.

The site will be in the parking lot south of Melching Field on 601 South Woodland Boulevard, at the corner of East Hubbard Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard.

It will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and hours to be determined on Tuesday.

Bring a shovel and ID for proof of residency.

There will be a limit of 10 bags per residence.

Port Orange

Port Orange will open up its sandbag distribution site on Monday for residents.

The site is located in the field next to the REC Center at 4655 City Center Circle, Port Orange. It will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday. The site will also be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, depending on the weather.

This is a self-service site. You must bring your identification and a shovel. Staff will provide bags for use. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per person.

The site is in the City Center Complex between Dunlawton Avenue and Herbert Street on the northwest side of City Hall.

Check back to this story for updates.

