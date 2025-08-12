Tropical Storm Erin to veer south, may bring hurricane-force winds to northern Caribbean by weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Erin is expected to drift slightly more south of due west through Thursday.
It will come close enough to the northern Caribbean to potentially bring tropical storm-force winds by the weekend, passing to the north as a hurricane.
Depending on Erin’s path as it strengthens this week, the northeast Caribbean islands might receive tropical wind advisories before the weekend.
The track remains east of Florida, but we are still in a watchful mode!
