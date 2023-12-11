Unclaimed $44 million lottery ticket sold in Central Florida expires Monday

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The deadline to claim a $44 million lottery prize is almost over.

WFTV has reached out to the Florida Lottery to see if anyone has come forward to claim the prize.

A customer purchased a Florida Lotto ticket from the Sunoco Express at 2655 North Orange Blossom Trail, which was selected in a June 14 drawing, but they have yet to come forward.

The winner had until midnight on Dec. 11 to turn the ticket in, but as of Monday morning the Florida lottery has not said if anyone has come forward.

If they don’t claim it, it would be the first unclaimed jackpot in Osceola County and the fourth largest in Florida.

A 1999 ticket holds the record for expired winnings, which was valued at $66 million – or $122 million in today’s dollars.

The last unclaimed jackpot in Central Florida was in 2001 out of Seminole County.

Once the ticket expires, the money will go to Florida’s state education funds, and a portion will go toward future drawings.

