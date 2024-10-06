WATCH: Gov. DeSantis holds storm preps news conference; extends states of emergency to 51 counties

Governor Ron DeSantis Gov. Ron DeSantis met with condo owners and associations in Tampa to discuss their safety and cost concerns. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Sunday morning to discuss the Tropical Storm Milton.

DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Saturday for most of Florida’s counties.

DeSantis will speak at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee at 9:30 a.m.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order (EO) 24-214, declaring a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm MIlton’s landfall.

DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 51 Florida counties ahead of the storm, including Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwanee, Taylor, Union, and Volusia counties.

