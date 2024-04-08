WATCH: Governor Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Seminole County

Image courtesy: Gov. DeSantis on X Governor Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Seminole County (Image courtesy: Gov. DeSantis on X)

Sanford, FL — Governor Ron DeSantis holds a press conference Monday morning in Sanford.

The Governor is joined by Florida Department of Health Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary, Shevaun Harris.

READ: Governor DeSantis expedites road project in Central Florida

It takes place at the Seminole County Sheriff Office’s Professional Development Center.

The press conference began at 10 a.m.

READ: Governor DeSantis implements Toll Relief Program for the second consecutive year

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

Governor DeSantis Signs Legislation to Fight the Opioid Epidemic https://t.co/VSg0J5kM9D — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 8, 2024

This is a developing story, follow for updates.





© 2024 Cox Media Group