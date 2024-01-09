Weather Alert Day: Isolated tornados, wind damage, hail possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today is a Weather Alert Day in Central Florida.
Meteorologist Brian Shields said it will be very windy Tuesday with strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.
Shields said the storms will arrive roughly around 2 p.m. in our western zones.
Storms will then work across Interstate-4, likely between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., before heading toward our coast.
Wind damage and isolated tornados are risks today.
Regardless of possible damage, Shields said to expect windy conditions, heavy rain and possibly hail.
Behind this front, cooler weather will arrive.
High temperatures will be in the 60s on Wednesday.
