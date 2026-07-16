What the Sunshine Protection Act would mean for Florida

The House passed a bill Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent.

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Proponents, including the White House, argued the change would provide more daylight during the times that Americans are most active.

The vote was 308-117.

Daylight saving time is the period between spring and fall when clocks in most parts of the United States are set one hour ahead of standard time.

If the Sunshine Protection Act passes the Senate, that clock shift would disappear.

So here in Florida, for instance, during winter solstice -the shortest day of the year - the sun rises at around 7 a.m. and sets around 5:30 p.m.

But under permanent daylight saving time, sunrise would happen around 8 a.m., while sunset would occur roughly around 6:30 p.m.

States could opt out if their respective legislatures act to do so before the bill’s enactment.

The Senate passed a bill four years ago to make daylight saving time permanent, but it stalled in the House.

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